Hucknall all set for the big kick-off

Hucknall's boss Tris Whitman is preparing for the new season.

​Hucknall Town will get the new UCL Premier North season under way this weekend as they welcome Blackstones to the RM Stadium.

The Yellows will be aiming to continue the momentum gained from last season when they impressed under the tutelage of Tristram Whitman, ultimately securing a 12th place finish.

Whitman’s men ended pre-season with a 1-0 win at Linby Colliery on Wednesday night, and the manager told the club’s media prior to that game that his side are raring to go.

He said: “It’s been a mixed pre-season. Ultimately it’s about fitness and it’s always difficult managing minutes when you’ve got a squad of around 20, making sure players are playing progressive loads as they get towards 90 minutes.

"Then it’s about the way we play, in and out of possession, transitions and so on, and the games have presented different things.

"But we’ve been relatively happy. All managers are going through the same kind of stresses with things like availability given injuries etc, but we just want our players to be fit for the start.

"We’ve not had too many squad changes yet – it’s often after the first few weeks of the season where players become more available if they’re not playing at their current clubs and we’ll have identified where we need to strengthen.

"We’re quite happy with what we’ve had in terms of lads we’ve kept from last season – the squad has reduced a little bit in size but there could still be changes.

"We had a way of playing and the players understood that, so there will be a lot of familiar faces and maybe one or two new ones.”

Following Saturday’s opener, Hucknall then make the trip to play Belper United on Tuesday night – albeit only to Eastwood which is where United are again playing their home games this season.

They’ll then host Yaxley in the FA Cup extra preliminary round a week on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hucknall have confirmed some operational changes at the RM Stadium concerning spectators on match day, including a change in where fans park and also where they enter the ground.

Full details can be found via the club’s official website.