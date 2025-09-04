Hucknall boss cross after heavy midweek loss

Tris Whitman pulled no punches after seeing his Hucknall Town side beaten 5-0 at home by Sherwood Colliery on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood were 3-0 up by half-time, Ryan Ingram’s hat-trick doing the damage as they eventually ran out comfortable winners.

And Whitman was unhappy with what he’d seen.

He said: “It was probably one of the worst results/performances since taking over. In a game where we knew the opposition would be up for it after the weekend’s results, we showed very little in terms of our principles both in and out of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Large and Tris Whitman (right) saw their side well beaten on Wednesday.

"Similar to our earlier issues with conceding set pieces, we have found ourselves gifting goals away through individual errors and bad decisions.

"I felt that we were poor in the way we built from the back and often got trapped or played risky passes into central areas which Sherwood capitalised on in ruthless fashion and in truth we could have been more than three down at the break.

"I do believe we showed greater movement and bravery in the second half and demonstrated better examples of how we play, but again costly errors undid any chance of staging any come back.

"Similar to the Basford game, it’s a case of analysing and working on these areas and hoping collectively we can work things out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now have a tough task away at Boston who will present their own challenges and be wanting to take revenge for the FA Vase defeat a couple of weeks ago.”

On Saturday, a late Taylor Jaine header from an Ethan Hulley free kick saw Hucknall secure a 2-1 UCL Premier North win at Melton Town.

They had gone behind on 54 minutes but within three minutes a Lewis Belgrave headed home an equaliser.

Whitman said: “Again I felt we had to show great character, desire and work rate to overcome a team that was set up well and organised. “That has seen us move up the table and close the gap towards the teams at the top.”

*The Yellows have this week signed 19-year-old midfielder Rueben Fogg on a month’s loan from Boston United.