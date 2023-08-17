Hucknall boss says patience is needed after tough start

The Yellows lost 4-1 at home to Sherwood Colliery on Tuesday night to leave them with three defeats and a draw from their opening four games in the United Counties League Premier North.

That followed the 3-1 reverse at Boston Town on Saturday (see right), after which Ingle remained positive despite the setback.

He said: “As things settle down in the league I feel quite comfortable that we will get where we need to be.

Emeraude Kabongo in action for Hucknall against Sherwood. Pic: @TomFlintPhoto.

"Patience is what is needed, things won't happen overnight. The supporters were fantastic on Saturday.

"We have had a number of issues to deal with. We didn't plan on signing what we thought were going to be big key players and then have them not kick a ball. You can't do anything about that.

"We need to replace them but they have to be the right players. We have brought a few new faces in but we are still looking to strengthen the squad.”

One of those new faces was confirmed this week with the signing of goalkeeper Alfie Smith-Eccles, who made his debut against Sherwood.

Smith-Eccles has good experience in local football, having featured regularly for Eastwood, Alfreton, Sherwood and Selston.

Ingle said: "He fits what we needed and the resulting conversations were positive.”

Tuesday’s game saw two former Yellows strikers return to the town to haunt their old club, with Kieran Knight and Craig Westcarr both on target for Colliery in their win, the visitors also including several other ex-Hucknall players.

One of them was goalkeeper Louis Kinnerley who saved from Sam Sims early on, but Sherwood took the lead on the half-hour mark when a long ball found Jamie York who ran on to finish.

But Hucknall levelled when Kinnerley fumbled a ball into the box and Aaron Short was on hand to find the net.

The visitors led early in the second-half when Brad Wells scored from close range, before Knight ran through to make it 3-1 on 55 minutes.

Both sides had chances before Westcarr then got a fourth late on to seal Sherwood’s win.