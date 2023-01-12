Hucknall get off to a great start at the RM Stadium

They ran out 3-2 winners against Harrowby United on Saturday in the first competitive match at the RM Stadium and in front of a crowd of 392, before then overcoming Bourne Town on Wednesday night 2-1 to move up to fourth in the UCL Division One standings.

Saturday’s win saw Hucknall behind at half-time but second-half goals from Kieran Knight, Aaron Lamb and Kai Wilson secured the points.

Manager Andy Ingle said: “It was a slow start from us and in large parts, particularly the first half, we didn't look anywhere near what we wanted.

Hucknall Town v Harrowby (purple), the teams come out for the first match at the new ground.

"We paid the price for poor concentration and giving up to much time and space conceding the first goal. It could have been two had Louis Kinnerley not turned an earlier chance round for a corner.

"Signs of having the long break were definitely showing, that said it was the same for Harrowby, but they looked to be wanting it more at this point. I felt we grew more frustrated with each other as the first half closed, so a much-needed chat was needed at half-time.

“Having the lads air their views between themselves and after an honest team talk, we felt we had enough answers to put it right in the second half. Slight adjustments to our midfield shape and moving us higher up the field helped us in how we wanted to be playing and this certainly played its part with all three goals, with good build up play and a quicker passing tempo and good finishing for all three."

Ingle was also grateful for the fantastic support.

He said: “The terrific attendance of the fans and the atmosphere they were creating was noted, they made themselves heard with each goal and dare I say some questionable decisions by the officials.”

Hucknall followed the win up with another on Wednesday, as an own goal and Craig Westcarr’s strike were enough.

Ingle said: “We knew how important this game was from the outset and whilst we did have our backs to the wall at times, I thought our defending was resolute, Bourne are a good team and we handled them well.”