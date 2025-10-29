Hucknall in the early play-off mix ahead of Belper United visit after big win at Harrowby

Hucknall Town will look to further cement their early place in the UCL Premier North play-off spots when they host Belper United on Saturday.

The Yellows go into the game full of confidence after an outstanding 4-0 away win at Harrowby United last weekend and manager Tris Whitman was full of praise for the way the squad delivered the result.

"We produced a really comprehensive performance at Harrowby, “ he said.

"We started the game brightly, though in the early stages we didn’t fully control the opposition, allowing them opportunities to counter and cause us a few problems.

Joe Ashurst - late brace after coming on a sub at Harrowby.

“However, once we settled into our rhythm, I felt completely confident in our ability to go on and win the game.

“From that point onwards, we showed excellent composure and control, demonstrating all aspects of our attacking and defensive principles.

“Our play in possession was purposeful, and out of possession we were disciplined and compact, limiting Harrowby’s ability to build momentum.

“We created a number of really good openings throughout the match, and some of our goals were a real pleasure to watch.

“Overall, it was a performance full of positives and a great example of the progress we’ve made as a team.

“We now have a full week of preparation ahead of our next home fixture against Belper, where our focus will be on maintaining our standards and looking to extend the gap between ourselves and the teams below us.”

Hucknall went ahead on 19 minutes when Surafel Tefera's corner delivery fell to Aaron Coyle and then to Lewis Belgrave, who found the back of the net.

Coyle then struck again two minutes from the break, finishing with ease following a beautiful through ball.

Joe Ashurst came on as a substitute on 65 minutes and rounded off a fine afternoon for the visitors with a brace.

On 73 minutes a beautiful shot from Belgrave hit the post from distance, but Ashurst was quick to hammer in the rebound.

And seven minutes from time Hucknall broke two on one and Coyle played Ashurst through to finish.