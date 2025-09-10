Hucknall looking for revenge as they face Boston again

​Hucknall Town will be looking to gain immediate revenge this weekend as they face Boston Town for the second Saturday running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Last weekend, the Yellows were beaten 2-0 in Lincolnshire in the UCL League Cup as Fraser Bayliss struck twice to take the hosts through.

This time around the two sides will meet in the league at the RM Stadium – this being the third time the teams have faced each other already this season given Hucknall beat Boston in the FA Vase on August 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with one win apiece, Hucknall will be looking to edge ahead on the head-to-head honours.

Manager Tris Whitman was frustrated with aspects of the tie last weekend.

He said: "Saturday's game was a real disappointment overall as I felt we challenged well against a top team in the league.

"The players took on board some of the messages around how we build and on occasions we caused Boston some real problems which enabled us to get through the thirds to create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That being said it was the same issues that were our undoing, whereby we didn’t take our chances and ultimately we got punished by our own mistakes.

"We go up against Boston again at the weekend looking to make it 2-1 in games and pick up three points that can help us stay in touch with the teams at the top of the table.”

Going into Saturday’s game, Hucknall lie 13th in the UCL Premier North standings having won three, drawn one and lost three of their seven games so far.

Boston are one place above Hucknall and level on points but have only played five league games so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Wednesday night, Hucknall will be in home action once again with the visit of Ashby Ivanhoe.

Their visitors are currently bottom of the table with just one win to their name, having lost seven of their eight games so far, winning three of them.

The Yellows will then continue in the FA Vase three days later when they go to Lutterworth Athletic.