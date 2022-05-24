Joe Worrall wants Forest and their fans to 'paint London red' as they chase play-off glory this weekend. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Worrall and Forest are just 90 minutes away from a place in next season’s Premier League and will hope to end the Reds’ 23-year exile from top flight by beating the Terriers at Wembley on Sunday, May 29.

And they will be hoping to make it a memorable double for Nottinghamshire if Mansfield Town can beat Port Vale in the League Two play-off final 24 hours earlier.

Speaking on the Nottingham Forest Facebook page, Worrall said: “Forest fans, I hope you’re all looking forward to Sunday as much as the players, staff, and everybody involved with Nottingham Forest are.

"I’d like to confirm that on Sunday, we will be wearing our famous red Garibaldi strip.

"The players, the staff and everybody connected with the club has decided that this is the correct kit to wear for what will hopefully be a memorable day for us and our beloved club.