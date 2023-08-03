Nathan Kelly celebrates his 75th-minute equaliser against Wisbech Town: Photo: @HucknallTownFC

Boss Andy Ingle had been pleased with his team after their season opener on Saturday, when they fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 home draw with Wisbech Town on Saturday.

That was their first competitive match following promotion.

But it was a very different story in midweek as Hucknall found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 23 minutes, and then conceded twice more to suffer a heavy defeat.

Town will now have to lick their wounds and put the heavy defeat to the back of their minds as they are quickly back in action on Saturday, travelling to Newark & Sherwood United in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Ingle will be hoping his team can recover and rekindle their performance in Saturday's clash with Wisbech, played out in front of a crowd of 688.

Town conceded a penalty to go 1-0 down midway through first half, but Nathan Kelly ensured the points would be shared with a 75th-minute equaliser and Ingle was pleased with his team.

“We’re pleased, particularly with the second half, because we galvanised ourselves," said the satisfied Town boss.

"For the first 20 minutes, leading up to the penalty, I thought we looked the better team.

“By and large, we’ve got to be pleased with it, because we were quite renowned for regularly getting back into games last year, so to do it again today is obviously pleasing.