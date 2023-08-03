News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Hucknall need to bounce back after midweek nightmare

Hucknall Town experienced the harsh reality of life at step five football on Wednesday night when they were thrashed 5-0 at Belper Town in the United Counties League Premier Division North.
By Sports Reporter
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 20:26 BST- 2 min read
Nathan Kelly celebrates his 75th-minute equaliser against Wisbech Town: Photo: @HucknallTownFCNathan Kelly celebrates his 75th-minute equaliser against Wisbech Town: Photo: @HucknallTownFC
Nathan Kelly celebrates his 75th-minute equaliser against Wisbech Town: Photo: @HucknallTownFC

Boss Andy Ingle had been pleased with his team after their season opener on Saturday, when they fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 home draw with Wisbech Town on Saturday.

That was their first competitive match following promotion.

But it was a very different story in midweek as Hucknall found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 23 minutes, and then conceded twice more to suffer a heavy defeat.

Town will now have to lick their wounds and put the heavy defeat to the back of their minds as they are quickly back in action on Saturday, travelling to Newark & Sherwood United in the FA Cup extra preliminary round.

Most Popular

Ingle will be hoping his team can recover and rekindle their performance in Saturday's clash with Wisbech, played out in front of a crowd of 688.

Town conceded a penalty to go 1-0 down midway through first half, but Nathan Kelly ensured the points would be shared with a 75th-minute equaliser and Ingle was pleased with his team.

“We’re pleased, particularly with the second half, because we galvanised ourselves," said the satisfied Town boss.

"For the first 20 minutes, leading up to the penalty, I thought we looked the better team.

“By and large, we’ve got to be pleased with it, because we were quite renowned for regularly getting back into games last year, so to do it again today is obviously pleasing.

“I think the energy levels were good; we’ve got three games in a week, but we’re confident the players we’ve got can cope with it.”

Related topics:Hucknall