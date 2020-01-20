Hucknall overcame Rainworth but midweek Senior Cup tie is abandoned

Hucknall produced a convincing performance to run out 4-0 winners at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare in the EMCL on Saturday.

Hucknall started the brightest but it was Rainworth who threatened first as winger Lewis Weaver created space on the left before sending his shot over the crossbar.

Aaron Short volleys home Hucknall's second goal. Photo: Lee Fox Photographs

That miss would prove costly as Hucknall, who first saw Joe Butler have a header cleared off the line by Chris Timons, found their opener in the 22nd minute through Jordan Phillips.

A free-kick from far out was delivered by Sam Sims and found Phillips in the box. Phillips took the ball down well before volleying low and hard into the bottom left corner to put the home side ahead.

Soon after, Hucknall doubled their lead through an Aaron Short goal in the 26th minute.

The move again originated from a free-kick delivery taken from an almost identical spot on the right side. Rainworth Keeper Josh Hollis reacted quickly to deal with the near post delivery, however Hollis completely missed the ball allowing Short to volley home into an empty net.

The visitors struggled to react to conceding twice in four minutes and looked susceptible to yet another Hucknall goal.

Finally, that third goal came in the 41st minute as Matt Brian converted for the Yellows. Joe Ashurst played Brian through who shook off his defender well before firing low into the bottom right corner with his left foot to send his side 3-0 up at half-time.

Rainworth tried in vain to find a way back into the game Travis Comery firing wide, Dec Brewin seeing an effort well saved by Adam Jablonski and Aidy Harris putting the rebound wide.

The home side eventually found their fourth goal with just two minutes remaining.

Sims found space and time in the box before coolly slotting home to complete a comfortable win for the hosts.

On Wednesday night, the Yellows were denied the chance to progress in the Notts Senior Cup...by the fog.

The home tie with Gedling Miners Welfare saw Hucknall a goal down by half-time, but after an hour’s play the fog which had lingered throughout the game became too heavy for the match to continue.