Hucknall teen Jack Goodman signs first professional deal at Doncaster Rovers

And he admits he is now going to have to toughen up for the physical challenge of regular League Two football.

Goodman, 18, was originally at Notts County between U18 and U13 and, after a spell playing for Hucknall Sports, rejoined Notts before taking up a scholarship at Rovers.

He made his Rovers debut as a sub in the EFL Trophy at Scunthorpe United in 2021 and in the process the former Holgate School pupil became the seventh youngest person in history to play for Donny.

Hucknall's Jack Goodman in first team action for Doncaster Rovers.

And after impressing in seven first team appearances for Rovers during the 2022/23 season, including his full league debut and after passing the 20-goal mark for the U18s, has now penned a two-year deal.

“I’m really pleased,” he said. “All my hard work has paid off from a little lad to now being in the first team. Now I’m striving for more.

“It was a relief to get a contract and I will now just strive to impress the coaches and show them what I've got. I always love scoring goals and that's what I want to do for the first team as well. I can't wait for more.

“It has been useful playing with the first team as I now know what I need to do in the off-season to improve and break into the first team squad and score some goals.

“The physicality is one of the big learning curves. But you can always improve on that so there is nothing to worry about.

“It was tough, but I thought I handled myself well – and I know what I need to do.”

Goodman made his EFL debut in a defeat at Crewe in April and his first start at Gillingham on Good Friday.

Rovers manager Grant McCann: “I’ve been really impressed with Jack’s development, particularly in the games that he’s played at first team level at such a young age.

“I’m looking forward to working with him in pre-season around the first team.

“As the start of the season approaches we’ll be examining options to get him out on loan to continue his development, but we definitely want to keep him as part of the group for as long as possible.”

Having recently made his 600th professional appearance, Rovers team mate Tommy Rowe knows what it takes to build a successful career in the game and thinks Goodman potentially has what it takes.

He said: “Jack has done really well for the youth team and to see him come on at Crewe when we were two goals down and do what he did, I thought was very spirited.

“He’s going to have a good career, if he works hard and if he plays like that.