Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday they take on a Sleaford Town side who they were beaten by 2-1 away from home just seven days before and Limbert said: “We have 10 games left and we know what we have to do to keep the football club up.

“We are within touching distance of Pinchbeck and we do have a game in hand. And we still have to play them. So we are remaining positive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The squad we have assembled is one I truly believe in. I think we've got the right players in now.

Hucknall Town on the attack against Sleaford. Photos by Steve W Davies Photography.

“We have the right quality, and the mentality of the players is much better than the squad I inherited in terms of their resilience or if we go 1-0 down it's not a problem. We can come back from those things. We've seen that. We have proved that.

“The only thing we now have to do, when we are in games, is to hold onto results until the final whistle. That is the next challenge.

“We have scored in consecutive games now, we have created chances. We just have to be able to hold onto results.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hucknall will be gunning for quick revenge on Saturday and Limbert said: “We play Sleaford again on Saturday, having lost there in quite a controversial match last weekend.

“We will certainly be up for it and the lads will be motivated to put the wrongs right and make amends for last week's defeat.

“We are back at home again and the crowd there over recent weeks have been outstanding.

“Attendances have been ever-growing and the noise levels have been growing too, so hopefully the fans will be right behind us on Saturday and can help push us over the line in hopefully getting a really positive result.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hucknall will welcome Ayleal Dill back this weekend and could also have Daniel Odunaiya back from injury too.

“Squad-wise we are looking pretty strong going into Saturday,” added Limbert.

“We did pick up a couple of knocks last weekend which we need to assess this week.

“But saying that we do have Ayleal Dill back fit now which is really pleasing.

“Daniel Odunaiya is now not far away from a return too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am not sure whether he will be back available this weekend or not but he is certainly on his way back after that injury in training a couple of weeks ago.

“We have assembled quite a big squad for these reasons - injuries and suspensions are always going to happen throughout the season.