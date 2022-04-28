Hucknall Town all set for biggest game of the season - Andy Graves and Aaron Short preview the play-off semi at Hinckley

Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves has a few players missing but is confident they have enough to beat Hinckley

But manager Andy Graves knows his side will have to be at their best to advance following a string of recent inconsistent displays.

"The last month has perhaps seen us not as consistent as we would have liked but there have been so many injuries, suspensions and other reasons for players being unavailable in this time, that we haven’t had at any other time during the regular season,” he said.

After a defeat to league Champions Kimberley, Town convincingly clinched a place in the playoffs with a 3-0 win over Kirby Muxloe.

Graves added: "Obviously we are delighted to reach the play offs - we have earned the right to be involved based on our form over the whole season.

"Hinckley are a very good side and also deserve their place in the playoffs with some consistent winning runs, especially after we beat them earlier in the season - they are also a respectful set of players and management team.”

Hinckley will present a stiff challenge for the Yellows but the mood in the camp is as positive as always and with a decent level of support expected, Yellows have every chance of getting success from the match.

Aaron Short, Town's captain, said "We set out to get into the playoffs at the beginning of the season and from that perspective it's been a successful season.

"We have maybe left it a little late and it's been a difficult couple of months and perhaps at times we have been guilty of not burying teams when we have had the opportunity to do so. But we are there and the mood in the squad is positive. We have two cup finals ahead of us, starting on Saturday.