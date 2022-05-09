Andy Ingle is Hucknall Town's new first team manager.

He replaced Andy Graves who retired from football after 9.5 years in charge.

Ingle formally held positions starting in Ladies football 20 years ago where he was managing for some 10 years, before coaching in the Adult Education Programme at Eastwood, including teams in the U19 and U21 leagues.

Prior to joining Hucknall Town FC, Andy was both Under 21's and first team coach for Boroughwash Victoria.

"This is the biggest job I could have hoped for,” he said. “If I am honest it's always been a dream to either manage or coach at this level, but it was important to find the right club to do it at.

"I think I have found that club and to be offered the position, well, I just could not turn it down.

"The expectations can't be any less than what's been achieved this season and I think if we can add to what we have already been doing, we could well do better than that.

"When you get involved in a football club you want to feel at home and I know that might sound like a cliche, but I have always had an affinity for Hucknall, my family is from Hucknall and it's my home.

"Coming here football wise, is massive and I understand what the fans want and for me it's like a dream come true. You don't know how big things could get here at Hucknall Town and I just want to be a part of it.”

The club has also added to its coaching staff with the addition of former player Michael Banister.

Banister said "I was always hoping to get into coaching albeit over a longer period, there will be a massive learning curve for me, but I am really happy and looking forward to working with Andy.

"For me it's going to be a change from being one of the lads and a voice in the changing room, to one of helping to organise the lads ready for match day.

"I have known Andy for 25 years and I have worked with him in the past and I couldn't be happier to be working with him again.”