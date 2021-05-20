Hucknall Town are on the move to new United Counties League

Hucknall town manager Andy Graves.

Manager Andy Graves had the sideways move confirmed on Tuesday following an FA reshuffle of the leagues and said: “It's not bad actually. There are some new teams in there.

“We know St Andrews are a pretty strong side and looking at the others' league positions they were mid-table sort of sides.

“The ones that remain from the old East Midlands Counties we know anyway. It will be interesting and we're looking forward to it. It will increase our travelling a little bit but not greatly overall.”

Graves said he was making no promises but felt his side should be up there challenging, given the opposition.

“I think we can be above halfway – that's me being very conservative,” he smiled.

“We will aim to be in the top six by Christmas and then see where we end up at the end of the season.

“First thing is to get a complete, full season. I have to keep reminding people we've not a full season at Step 6 yet. We played nine games in one season and some in the other before it was stopped.

“But we expect to be competitive and we want to be up there.

“Based on the teams we already know about, we should be up there with them. But we don't really know the new ones until we start playing them.”

He added: “It's a new league with new teams so we'll see where we are at the end of the season. I'm not making any predictions.

“You don't know how teams will fare after all that's gone off, their financial situations and whether they've brought players in.

“We will be sticking to the same blueprint of the last few seasons. Nothing will change on that.

“We won't suddenly start throwing money at it to get promoted.

“Although we want to be competitive football-wise, it has to be within our means and natural progression.”