Hucknall Town back refreshed after 10-day break for FA Vase trip to Sandiacre Town

And boss Andy Ingle has vowed to bring in up to four new faces to galvanise his depleted squad.

Promoted Hucknall have lost three of their four UCL Premier North games so far and face a But Sandiacre side newly promoted to UCL Division One from the Notts Senior League.

Ingle was taking nothing for granted, saying: “It doesn't matter who you're playing, first and foremost you have to concentrate on yourselves, not who, what or where the opponents have come from or what they have done.

Action from Hucknall's last game before the break against Sherwood. Pic by @tomflintphoto

“You have to be aware of your opponents. But just because they have only just been promoted doesn't mean they won't be up for it. They will be. They will see us as a scalp and that will probably give them an extra 10 per cent.”

Hucknall were beaten 4-1 at home by Sherwood Colliery last time out and Ingle said: “I think we needed the break since that if I am honest as it's been two games a week since the start – we've not stopped.

“After the Sherwood game we told players to go away and have a rest as some of them needed it. Some have of the lads pushing themselves to play through niggling injuries.

“Also I felt we just needed to go away and take stock of where we're at and what we need to be doing. It gave me time to have another look at things.

“We definitely need more strength in depth. With the players we have lost last year, recruitment has not gone how we wanted it to. Plus we lost two players we brought in, who thought would be really good, without even kicking a ball.

“Then we had the goalkeeper issue with the original keeper injured.

“Then we got one in late for the Boston game who was injured in that game.

“I rang round on the way home from Boston and luckily got Alfie Smith-Eccles.

“Others were interested in him and the lad chose us. Despite the result last Wednesday I thought he had a very good debut and gave us a bit of something we've been missing.

“There was bit more confidence in what was happening behind the back four.”

He continued: “We have never really replaced anyone as two have quit football, others have got injured, and we have not had the time to sit down and replace them.

“My phone hasn't stopped with me being offered players. But I need to look at them – I won't take chances.

“They have to be what we need. Are they better or on a par with what we have?

“I will definitely be looking at one lad at training tonight, maybe a second one if he gets back to me.

“Players are now becoming available which may be down to them being unhappy with the club they have chosen. We are aware of certain players but we have to go through the proper channels if they are signed elsewhere.

“We are depleted and I think we need four more in. We need the strength in depth on the bench that we had last season.

“The lads I have here would not be with us if they were not confident we can turn things round. We are only four games in. It's not like we are approaching the last leg of the season. If we are not in a decent position by Christmas I would have to take stock of what we are doing.

“I believe we can get the players in we need and turn things round. And I believe in the lads I have. They are very hard-working and they will do their best to put things right.”

On Bank Holiday Monday Hucknall head for Heanor Town and Ingle added: “It will be an interesting one.