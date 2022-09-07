Hucknall Town bag two late goals to force draw in thriller at Clifton All Whites

Manager Andy Ingle said: “As expected the challenge for Saturday was to get on the front foot as quickly as possible, but in reality we just never looked anything like we had done previously.

"We showed the opposition far too much respect and sat off and let them play their game.

"Pulling the consolation goal back just before half time helped but ended a very disappointing half.

Joe Ashurst - scored Hucknall's first.

"The players were reminded at half-time that these are not the standards we have set ourselves or will accept at any point. More spirit and determination was needed and a relentless pressure was really what led to us coming away with a point.”

Trailing 3-0 after just 30 minutes, Hucknall refused to lay down as Joe Ashurst got one back three minutes later, making the most of a defensive mix-up to slot into the bottom corner.

The writing was on the wall for Clifton in the 41st minute as Victor Lusuaku went flying through Short with his studs showing, and was sent off.

The chances came heavily for Hucknall in the second half, but most were wasted until, in the seven added minutes, a strike by Ashurst was pushed into the path of Joe Butler, who couldn’t miss from two yards.