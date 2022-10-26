Hucknall Town begin long run of away games in style with win at Newark Town

Despite going behind early on, they soon took control of the game with goals from Lamb, Butler and a brace from Westcarr.

Manager Andy Ingle was happy with the way the team adapted after going behind.

“It was a shaky start but we settled well into the game and kept up the work ethic and stayed patient,” he said.

Joe Butler - scored at Newark Town.

An awful start saw Yellows fall behind in the first minute with a free header, but Aaron Lamb got them back into the match on 16 minutes.

A great cross from Connor and a brilliant leap from Westcarr saw his header fly into the top corner on 35 minutes to put the Yellows in the driving seat by the half-time interval.

Ingle's demand for more was then delivered in the second half with more goals from Westcarr and Butler.

"All we asked for was more commitment to the second half, to take the game away from them,” he said.

"And with a gap now starting to develop below us, we need to now continue with that momentum and keep on picking up the points,” said Ingle.

“Everyone within the squad are playing their part, I still believe there is more to come.”