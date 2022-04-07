The Yellows quickly put last weekend's 6-1 defeat at Aylestone Park behind them to win 2-1 in their game in hand at Saffron Dynamo on Wednesday and go into fifth spot and boss Andy Graves said: “Everyone has four games left now and I think we've got the toughest run-in.

"We will just see where we end up. There is all to play for.

“The one good thing is that three of the four are at home so hopefully the fans will get behind us.

Action from Hucknall's defeat at Aylestone Park on Saturday. Picture by Paul Burley.

“It will be a tough one Saturday against Hinckley.

"I know we beat them 5-1 at their ground in October but I think after that they went on about a 13-game unbeaten run.

“They also slipped up last Saturday so they will be wanting to bounce back as well.”

He added: “We have to play the league leaders Kimberley and Birstall and Kirby won't be easy games.

“I have said all season this has been a very competitive league.

"This is our first proper season at this level and I think we have learned from it.

“There are a few things we can tweak, but we've had a go at it and we are where where we are because of the form we've been in.”

On the Saffron win, he said: “We definitely weren't at our best, that's for sure. I think we were feeling the effects of Saturday to be honest.

“With some big games coming up now, we’ve got to take more of the chances that come our way. Hopefully we’ve restored a little bit of confidence after Saturday.

“We looked low on confidence for the first half though, to be fair, we could have been 4-1 up at half-time but didn't take our chances.

“They had one shot all game and scored from it.

“In the second half it was getting late and we needed to change something. So we made the substitutions and they paid off. The players brought off were not necessarily playing badly, but we needed to try something different. As soon as the subs had been made, we scored, which was definitely pleasing to see.