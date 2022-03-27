Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves has no worries ahead of promotion six-pointer with Aylestone Park

Hucknall town manager Andy Graves is in relaxed move ahead of Saturday’s promotion showdown.

The Yellows earned their fourth straight United Counties League Division One victory at the weekend after beating Clifton All Whites 3-0.

It leaves Town two points ahead of Aylestone and with a game in hand as they fight it out for the last play-off place.

“It’s a big game and it’s maybe a bit old school to say, but let them Aylestone worry about us,” said Graves.

“I’m not too worried about the opposition because I know that if we’re on our game, like we were today, then we’ve got a great chance.

“Most of our defeats this year have been self-inflicted, which has been disappointing, but at the moment we’re on a good run and we want to try and keep it going.”

Craig Westcarr bagged two and Joe Ashurst one as Town eased past Clifton.

Graves added: “They [Clifton] were causing us a few problems, particularly in the first half, but I thought we were resolute and resilient at the back,” said Yellows boss Andy Graves shortly after full-time. “We all backed each other up and defended well.

“In the second half we looked to play on the counter and I think that worked for us. They had two real chances after half-time and Keaton (Sharpe) dealt with them really well, particularly the second one, which showed his quality.

“I thought we managed the game well throughout to be honest, and it’s pleasing to have kept another clean sheet.”

It took Hucknall just six first half minutes to put themselves in front when Ashurst fired home from distance.

Clifton began to settle into the contest soon after, with striker Adam Khan nodding Kieran Cummings’ corner narrowly over the crossbar.

Grant Ryan and Westcarr went close just after half-time.

Unsurprisingly, the influential Ashurst was heavily involved when the second goal eventually arrived in the 69th minute when he played in Westcarr.