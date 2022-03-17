Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves praised his side for returning to winnings ways as they bolstered their play-off chances.

Hucknall returned to winning ways after beating St Andrews 3-2 at Canal Street thanks to goals from Sam Sims, Joe Ashurst and Craig Westcarr.

It leaves them trailing Aylestone Park in the last play-off place on goal difference, but with a game in hand.

And Graves knows it is now all about his side getting as many points as possible until the end of the season.

“We’ve got nine fixtures left now so we’ve got to be focused mentally as well as physically, and just need to keep racking the wins up,” he said.

“It was important just to get the win at St Andrews. The performance was in and out; we started slowly and gave away a poor penalty which was thankfully missed, but their first goal then came from another sloppy foul.

“But we got back on, showed the character, and we headd back home with three points, so I’m happy.

“I’ve never made five changes in my managerial career, before but I think it was warranted after Wednesday night (3-0 defeat at home to Barrow).

“I was pleased with the lads that came in. It shows that the squad is there and also makes a statement that you’ve got to perform in each game if you want to be sure of keeping your place.”

Town did not start the match particularly well, with the hosts missing an 11th minute penalty.

Hucknall gained more of a foothold in the game shortly afterwards, with Joe Ashurst, Michael Banister and Courtney Bartley going close.

Jordan Small put the hosts ahead before Sims levelled seven minutes before the break.

Westcarr hit the bar just after half-time, before Ashurst put Hucknall ahead from

Andy Graves’ side played with much more intensity when they returned to the field after the interval, and Westcarr went close to putting them in front less than a minute in, but his shot hit the crossbar.

They ended up taking the lead nine minutes later when Ashurst latched onto Matt Brian’s exquisite backheel.

Hucknall increased their advantage through Westcarr.