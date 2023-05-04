Hucknall Town boss Andy Ingle enjoying the promotion glory before setting to work on next season's plans

After defeat in the play-offs last season, the Yellows celebrated success on Saturday when they won on penalties at Birstall United after a 1-1 draw to return to the level they sank from in 2011.

Ingle said: “I am only just starting to come back down to earth. I think it has sunk in.

“I was shattered last night and couldn't really do anything and that's when I think it proper hit me.

Hucknall Town celebrate their promotion success on Saturday.

“We are going to need a couple of weeks to take it in and we have our presentations on the 19th.

“Until then we are quietly looking at things, nothing serious, though we went to a Step 5 game last night to watch a player as well as see the difference in standard.

“We are talking about things but nothing in depth. It would be silly not to have a break.

“It's hard to say as yet what we will need. We will probably look to bring some players in but they have to be the right type of people to suit what we want to do and the right people for this club. We won't have any shortage of people wanting to come.”

He added: “We have an idea of what we want to do and how we want to play and it will balance itself out during pre-season training, which will be a lot tougher this time. As long as we get that right and the preparations right I can't see any reason why we can't be competitive.

“We have set our stall out what we really want. We don't want to be up there making up the numbers. We want to be giving people competitive games and putting some wins together.

“And I don't see why we can't. Just because we've only just come up doesn't mean we're a million miles away.

“We have some good young up and coming players here and it's up to them to step up now. That's why we got them in. That is what we will be telling them.”