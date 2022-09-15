Hucknall Town boss Andy Ingle is left frustrated by defeat to Gedling MW
Hucknall Town boss Andy Ingle says he’s struggling to work out why his side’s performances have dwindled in recent weeks as they aim to arrest a run of four games without a win.
Wednesday night saw Ingle’s men lose 2-0 at home to Gedling Miners Welfare, with goals late in the first-half from Romello Nangle and midway through the second from Josh Thornton securing Welfare the points and giving the visitors their second win of the season.
It was a return to action for the Yellows following the postponement of Saturday’s game at home to Grantham Town’s development side due to the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and a minute’s silence was observed before Wednesday’s match.
But Ingle was frustrated with what he saw, acknowledging that he’s struggling to solve the problem of why performances aren’t currently up to his desired standards.
He said: “We didn’t turn up. I’m just really disappointed. In the first 15 minutes we looked really good, but we didn’t put our chances away. I said to them before we came out that that’s what we need to start doing and we didn’t.
“There’s just something not quite right at the minute, I can’t put my finger on it. There's none of the fluidity that I want from this team.
“I don’t know, I’m at a bit of a loss for words. I’m just really disappointed with the game.
“The second goal killed us, because before that I thought we were still right in for a chance, but it just killed us. The one credit I can give is that the lads don’t really ever give in, but I think we just went really flat. There was just no energy there.”
Attention now turns to this weekend when Barrow Town are the visitors to Watnall Road with three wins and five defeats behind them so far.
Next Wednesday night, Hucknall then welcome local rivals Eastwood CFC in the Notts Senior Cup, the Red Badgers having named Nick Labbate as their new boss this week.
And Ingle is keen to see things put right on the pitch as soon as possible as they look to climb the UCL Division One table.
He said: “We’ve just got to re-find the momentum that we had early on, and the type of football we were playing through the pre-season.
"But then, the possession was better and I think that’s just one of the big problems at the minute.”