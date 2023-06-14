And they will also have highly promising young keeper Mitchell Leivars between the posts after a fourth deal of a busy week.

Czerwak, 21, arrives from Carlton Town, Jebbison, 27, was top scorer at Kimberley and second top scorer at Radford in the last two seasons, and Towle returns, having impressed on a short term deal last season when he joined at the start of the year after some time away from the game.

Leivars, 19, comes highly recommended on a season-long loan from Long Eaton United, having also had a loan at Heanor Town last season.

Hucknall Town manager Andy Ingle - four signings in a busy week.

The striker signings are a big boost for Hucknall boss Andy Ingle after the departures of the club's two top scorers last year in Kieran Knight and Craig Westcarr.

“Knowing Jon was available and wanting to talk to us was all we needed to know,” said Ingle.

“Not only does he have the experience we need, but he adds to the change in dynamic up front.

“He’s a strong, powerful player that will both provide and score goals. He’s very direct in his approach in the final thirds and we look forward to working with him.

“With Niall, although he could have been on the retained list, we were just so happy that he agreed to stay. It will literally be like a new signing.

“We will get him fit and ready to score goals, because he wants to be with us despite all of the interest he has had. We are excited for him and the club for what looks to be part of an exciting forward line.

“And finally with Louis, we are very excited to have him join us. I know him very well and he’s a very exciting player.

“With the ability and attitude that he has, I am sure he will make a positive impact on the team.”

On Leivars, he added: “I had a good, long chat with Long Eaton's manager Ian Deakin, who is a former professional keeper himself, and Mitchell comes highly recommended.