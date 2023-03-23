Hucknall Town boss Andy Ingle taking nothing for granted as promotion race hots up

The Yellows have a five point cushion on chasing Radford following Town’s dramatic late 3-2 win at Grantham at the weekend.

But the Town chief knows his side must maintain their focus as the season reaches its business end.

“You just can't take anything for granted,” he said. “We are just trying to look at what is in front of us, that's how we have approached the season.

Hucknall Town manager Andy Ingle is not getting carried away as his side near sealing a play-off place.

“We are not looking at those around us. We have got to look at one game at a time. It is there, we have just got to go for it.

“We are happy with what we are doing and getting the results. I would like us to play better but it's just the business end of the season and the same for other teams.

“I think we are going through the motions a bit. We have to be careful and focus on what we need to do to get the points.”

Town have the chance to take a massive stride to securing a top five finish with a run of three home games, beginning against Holwell Sports on Saturday.

“We are looking forward to them,” admitted Ingle. “I want us to perform and make it more comfortable for ourselves

“We will make it more comfortable if we perform better. I can't put my finger on why the last two games have gone how they have gone, but I’m glad the lads stuck to the task.

“We're not flowing just the same right now, but I think it's because of the point of season we are at.

“No-one has easy games and there's a bit of caution when we are playing, we are probably being a little too cautious, but that's how everyone is approaching their games.

“Considering all the changes to management and players, I think we have done far above what we expected.

“We have done well and we have just got to maintain it now.”

Niall Towle opened the scoring at Grantham, before Wes Jubbs levelled.

Joe Ashurst gave Town the lead just before half-time before they were again pegged back after conceding a penalty.