Hucknall Town boss Andy Ingle warns his side - no slip-ups as finishing line approaches

But boss Andy Ingle has told his players to take nothing for granted with games rapidly running out to make amends for any slip-ups.

“There are no easy games and Southwell have had some decent results,” said Ingle. “Even in games they have lost they have given a good account of themselves.

“When sides do that at this time of the season, regardless of where they are in the table, you can't let your guard drop.

Kieran Knight - scored one and made one for Hucknall on Saturday.

“You have to keep going and believe in what you want to do. You can't rely on other people and it's a potential banana skin. Approach it in the right way and you should be okay but take anything for granted and you're going to slip up.”

He added: “We have just seven games to go, six after the weekend, so it is disappearing rapidly in terms of games and all the results are going to be important – both ours and what happens to others around us.

“Some of the other teams around us are slipping up against teams you wouldn't expect them to so it just shows you how difficult this league can be if you don't stay on your game.”

Last weekend Hucknall laboured to a 2-0 home win over Saffron Dynamo with Ingle putting the display down to fatigue from their midweek battle at leaders Aylestone.

“We made hard work of it at time but we got the job done and the three points, so new were quite happy with that,” he said.

“We looked a bit lacklustre at times. It was a bit like having a Saturday night out then getting over a hangover as on Tuesday night we expended so much energy.

"We can't blame it on that but we sometimes looked like we were going through the motions.

“But we were comfortable enough to get all the substitutes on in the game.”