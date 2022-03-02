Hucknall Town boss calls on players to keep focused after win over Belper United

Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves was delighted with win but knows his side must build on it this weekend.

Town, who were unable to field a recognised keeper, moved back into the play-off places with a battling 1-0 win over Belper Town.

But Graves knows it will count for little if they emerge with defeat on Saturday.

“It was a very good win and well deserved,” he said.

“We had a few issues in the week with player availability and no keeper on the morning of the game.

“We defended well and still created, it was a good performance and I was very happy.

“But we have to go out there on Saturday and perform again. We have got to play as well as we did on Saturday.

“We are not looking behind us, we have to consolidate where we are.”

Graves was also full of praise for stand-in keeper Matt Brian.

“I had 100% faith in him,” added Graves. “I did the warm-up with him and he gave me no issues to be concerned with at all.

“He has played in goal before, for previous clubs he was a goalkeeper.

"I said if the ten in front defend well then we won’t have to worry abd that is how it proved.

“I said to the lads we’ve got adversity thrown at us, we’ve got to have that fortitude and battle and they’ve shown that. The character, that mental side.