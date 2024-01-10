Hucknall Town boss encouraged by performance in late defeat at Skegness Town

Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert believes his side's fortunes will change if they continue to play like they did in Saturday's unlucky late 1-0 defeat at fifth-placed Skegness Town.

Ayleal Dill - facing fitness check.

Yellows, who sit bottom of the UCL Premier North, host Deeping Rangers on Saturday and Limbert said: “We are giving everything to turn things around and I’m confident our luck will change with performances like that.

“It was an outstanding performance from the lads and I’m proud of the effort, desire and how well they performed.

“It was dogged defending at times, but we resisted them throughout and I feel we were unlucky to concede late on against the run of play at the time.

“It was a game of few clear cut chances and that shows how well we can defend and limit teams against us.

“I’ve got to credit the back four and the goalkeeper. They were immense and left it all on the pitch today.

“I’ve said it before, but it says something when a team at the top have to switch their system to counteract what we’re doing and for us to battle with those teams right until the final whistle.”

He added: “If the lads continue to perform how they did against Skegness, selection is going to be extremely difficult.

“It’s important everyone fights for their shirt and takes the opportunities when they present themselves as we have little room for slip-ups between now and the end of the season.

“On the squad front we’re looking good with numbers.

“Ayleal Dill pulled up early on against Skegness so we’re going to assess him ahead of this weekend, but apart from that I’ve got a full squad to select from.”

On Saturday's opponents, Limbert said: “Deeping Rangers will travel strong on Saturday.

“They haven’t really settled into a consistent run of form yet this season, but still find themselves with an outside chance of getting in the play-offs.

“So they’ll come here with every intention of maintaining that pressure to those above them.

“It’ll be nice to be back in front of our home supporters again.

“Their support has been brilliant, especially away at Skegness where they were loud throughout and were doing everything they could to help drag the team over the line.

“I’m confident that if they continue to get behind us like I know they will, we will repay their loud support and we will begin to pick up the results that we have deserved for a few weeks now.”