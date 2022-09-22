Hucknall Town boss feels changes were vindicated during dramatic cup win

The Yellows looked dead and buried with 16 minutes to go as the visitors led 3-0 thanks to Jack Thatcher’s hat-trick, his third goal coming from the penalty spot.

But Connor Whiles curled home a superb free-kick on 74 minutes to reduce the arrears, and a minute later Aaron Lamb’s fine strike made it 3-2.

Then, with five minutes to go, Aaron Short’s looping header at the back post from a corner completed the comeback and ultimately sent the game to penalties, with no extra-time in place.

Hucknall would prevail 7-6 on spot-kicks, each team taking nine penalties, and although the Yellows missed two and twice saw themselves staring defeat in the face, Eastwood missed both opportunities to win the tie and after Hucknall goalkeeper Louis Kinnerley had scored his team’s ninth kick, Eastwood blasted their next against the crossbar and the tie was settled.

It was the second time in four days the Yellows had battled back from a losing position, as Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Barrow saw Kieran Knight’s stoppage time equaliser deny their ten-man opponents a win.

Craig Westcarr’s free-kick had earlier put Hucknall in front, but Barrow scored twice to get themselves in front and after they’d had a man sent off with nine minutes left, Knight struck to salvage a point for the hosts.

Meanwhile, construction of the Yellows’ new RM Stadium is nearly complete.

The last match at Watnall Road will take place on Saturday, October 15 against Aylestone Park, with a day of celebrations planned and free entry for all attending.

Fixtures after October 15 have been switched to away fixtures until the new stadium is officially opened.