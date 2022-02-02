Andy Graves is keeping his feet on the ground after Hucknall made it six wins in a row. He now wants his players to keep up the work-rate.

Town beat Harrowby 2-0 at the weekend to climb into the play-off spots thanks to goals from Sam Sims and Grant Ryan.

It leaves them eight points off leaders Hinckley - with a game in hand and the leaders still to play.

But Graves insists the Yellows are not looking that far ahead just yet.

“It is going to be an exciting end to the season,” said Graves.

“We are not looking too far ahead, we have done well to get back into the position where we are.

“We had played more than those around us a month ago and now it’s gone the other way.

“We have to keep building our points up and consolidate the pay-off place and then you never know.

“We will keep chipping away and looking ahead of us. Any slip ups we have to be there and ready to capitalise on it.

“It is one game at a time and it is important that we don’t get ahead of ourselves.

"It was a tough game last Saturday. I thought Harrowby were one of the better teams we have played this season.

“We had the wind in our faces in the first half. We thought we would be stronger in the second half and that’s what happened.

“It was a good performance, I am very pleased.”

Hucknall travel to Bourne at the weekend looking to keep their fine run of form going.

“On paper it looks like we will do it, but there are no gimmes,” warned Graves.

“We played them in the cup a few years ago, we won but it was tough.

“Every team will come at us, no matter where they are in the league.

“We have to work hard and earn the authority.”

Graves is again keen to see his side give maximum effort as the run in hots up.

“I have got everyone in the squad back now apart from the keeper who is struggling,” added Graves.

“It is about the work-rate now. The squad is there and I still have players ringing wanting to join us.

“The only time we have lost is when we have not performed, so it will take a very good team to beat us.