Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert begins future plans after 'challenging' first season

The newly-promoted Yellows struggled early on in the campaign as the realities of step 5 hit home.

After winning promotion in 2023, the club lost manager Andy Ingle and his assistant early in the season just ended.

After a period of having a joint management team with Louis Bland, Limbert took on the solo role of manager in December of last year, working with Darren Jubb and newly-recruited Chris Galley.

Hucknall Town have stayed up, despite a 'challenging' season.

Reflecting back, Limbert said: “It's been a challenging season.

“At Christmas everyone thought we were down and out.

“But as we entered the New Year we started to see some real improvements as the new players we had added to the squad started to bed in.

“It has been a season of highs and lows, but the squad stuck at it.

“And whilst we would all have liked more distance between ourselves and Pinchbeck at the end of the season, we did what was necessary to stay up.”

The Yellows managed to pick up a number of important draws that would turn out to be critical come the end of the season.

Throughout the season the club's supporters have stuck with the club and been vocal at every match, home and away, and Limbert paid tribute to them, saying: “The support from everyone has been fantastic and with our level of away support on occasions we have outnumbered the home fans.”

Limbert is now looking forward to the new season and planning for that is well underway.

The club will issue further information on retained players and new signings in due course.

Two superb goals from Trev Lindo and Ally Staley saw Hucknall Town Reserves take victory against a well-drilled PMG Elite team in the final game of the season on Saturday.

The Yellows made a sluggish start but took the lead with a brilliant strike by Lindo from just outside the box to find the top corner.