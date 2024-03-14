Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert calls for more consistency as they head for in-form Ashby Ivanhoe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday they head for newly-promoted side Ashby Ivanhoe, who have just hit a run of good form and Limbert said: “We travel there off the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat to Newark and Sherwood United where there was lots of positives to take out of a spirited second half.

“It’s an important few games coming up for us and we have to make sure that we are consistent during this crucial period.

“After our recent games, the first half on Saturday showed where we currently are as a team.

Abdul Saad - back from injury but workload being carefully managed.

“We have to be able to put a run of good performances together and we’re probably at a point where we have slight inconsistencies with this.

“That's our next challenge - to perform well for 90 minutes in a run of games. If we do this, we’ll be fine.”

Limbert has bolstered his squad for the run-in, adding: “Selection-wise, we’ve made a couple of signings with Max Scoular and Brad Thompson, which has added depth across the pitch for us.

“To put things into perspective, we have had to manage a few players' workloads recently, to ensure their injuries don’t reoccur, with Daniel Odunaiya, Ayleal Dill, Mason Rowley, Mazhi Simmons, Abdul Saad, Sam Dunn and Brad Lathall all returning from injury recently.

“Taylor Jaine and Sam Smith both picked up knocks on Saturday and we’ll have to manage them both in the upcoming games. But we have good depth in our squad and every player selected has my full faith and backing.

“It would be ideal to have every player available for every game and be able to field the same XI every week, but this isn’t realistic and we’re not in the position to do this with various players returning from injury and new injuries creeping in.

“What can be assured is that the best XI available is always selected, and with a busy schedule coming up over the Easter period, we have to keep the squad fresh and rotated in our final games of the season.”

