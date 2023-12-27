Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert proud, despite derby day defeat by Kimberley Town

Hucknall Town manager Reece Limbert was proud of his side's performance in Boxing Day's 1-0 home local derby defeat by Kimberley MW in the UCL Premier North.

Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert - encouraged and proud, despite defeat.

The improved Yellows created plenty of chances on the day, but were agonisingly sunk by a Tom Eccleshall free kick 10 minutes from time.

The closest they came was five m inutes from the break when Ayleal Dill turned and his shot hit the bar.

"It is obviously a disappointing result to lose by a single goal when you’ve played so well throughout,” said Limbert.

“We went into the game with a clear game plan and I thought the lads executed it extremely well.

“Kimberley started the game very brightly and had a couple of half chances from set pieces, but after the first 10 or 15 minutes we grew into the game and began to dominate.

“We probably had the better of the chances in the first half where we hit the bar and put a couple of chances wide.

“We started the second half how we finished the first half and kept knocking on the door, but nothing seemed to drop for us in the penalty area.

“Ultimately, it was our lack of clinicality that cost us in the end as Kimberley scored an outstanding free kick later on and when we began to chase the game, they hit the bar.

“Overall, I am extremely proud of the performance that the lads put in.

"They worked their socks off and executed the game plan beautifully. But if you don’t score goals you don’t win games and that’s where we need to improve going forward.”

Hucknall now head for Loughborough Students on Saturday (3pm) and Limbert added: “It's been a busy schedule for us and it’s another tough test on Saturday against another top team.

“We managed to come away with a point earlier on in the season. “Loughborough will be a tough test as they’ve had a good run of games recently.

"But we know going into the game that we have to be clear and ruthless with whatever chances we might have.

“I’m confident that the lads will execute the game plan.