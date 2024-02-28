Hucknall Town boss Reece Limbert urges his side to build on Eastwood derby win which lifted them off the bottom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Limbert unavailable on the day he entrusted Chris Galley and Darren Jubb to take over his role in the dugout with help from reserves manager Stewart Bowley.

And he now wants to see the Yellows push further away from the bottom with a trip to fourth-bottom Wisbech Town this Saturday.

“Credit must go to Gallers, Daz and Stew who all stood in during my absence, I knew I was leaving the team in capable hands,” he said.

“It’s impressive how well the game plan was executed by the players and coaching team and they deserve all the plaudits.

“The players did themselves proud and I’m delighted we gave the supporters a long overdue victory.

“We deserved three points against Eastwood last time out, and made amends on Saturday.

“Four points this season against our rivals is something to be proud of and I’m delighted we set a few records straight with our first victory in this fixture since 2017.

“But we must remain focused on the task at hand now, and it’s imperative that we build from this result.”

Galley added: “I am so pleased for all the fans, players and everyone associated with the club after this result. It’s a great step towards our target which is to keep the club in the league. The lads have proved they are more than capable of performing at this level.

“The gaffer made it clear how he wanted us to go about it today, how we set up and tactically approach the game and the lads executed the game plan perfectly.”

Jubb was also happy with the performance, saying: “The boys battled really well, played the far superior football in both halves and stuck to the game plan.

“The score at half-time didn't reflect the game, but in the second half we again took the game to them. Some quality play and superb finishes made the scoreline realistic at 5-2.”