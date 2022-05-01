It didn't go Hucknall Town's way at Hinckley as they exited the play-offs with a 3-0 defeat.

Two goals from striker Ryan Harkin and another from Charlie Evans secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Hinckley.

Town were left feeling aggrieved by decisions from the officials, though they did themselves no favours when Jordan Phillips picked up a second booking on 51 minutes.

“We’re disappointed, as you can imagine,” said Graves shortly after his side’s defeat.

“We feel a bit aggrieved, because their first goal came from a corner that my lads are saying was clearly our goal kick.

“We actually could have gone one-nil up if we’d got the penalty for handball at the other end, but that’s the way it’s gone, and that’s sometimes the way our season has gone, due to decisions like that.

“We regret not testing their keeper more in the first half, particularly after putting so many [goals] past him in the two games before today.

“Then we were looking to make changes just after half-time but unfortunately things were taken out of our hands with the first red card.

“At the end of the day, Hinckley are a very good side, and we wish them well for the final next week.”

Town will now turn their attention to going two stages better next season.

But the Yellows chief knows that will be far from easy.

He added: “It’s not going to be easy [next season]. We should take some encouragement from where we’ve finished in the league and how many points clear we were of the other play-off chasing teams.

“But you’re guaranteed to have the likes of Radford and Aylestone [Park] in there again, so it’s gonna be tough.

“It’ll be a season where we have to consolidate more, and we’re excited to get the new ground sorted too because it’s been a long time coming.”

Just before the half hour mark, the hosts opened the scoring when Harkin steered the ball past Louis Kinnerley from close range.

Phillips was dismissed after pulling back Evans on his way to goal.