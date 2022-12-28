Hucknall Town boss says club will learn lessons from first ever game at RM Stadium

The crowds came in to finally see a game at Hucknall Town's new RM Stadium.

A good crowd packed into the new ground on Tuesday to watch Town’s first eleven defeat their reserves 3-1 during a charity game for Hucknall’s food bank.

And Ingle says club officials will learn from the game to improve their behind-the-scenes matchday management for the rest of the season.

“It was interesting,” he said. “We used it to see what we can do and what we need to do better.

“It posed some questions which we will have a meeting about so we know what we have to do on match days.

“When there are a lot of people there are other things that need doing. It was a learning curve and we knew it would come.

“I would rather it had happened now than on a normal game day.

“We will know how many people we will need to steward games and man the gates.

“We also need to make sure there is a separation between fans and players.

"The design is so different to the other ground and there has to be that separation because it will be a league requirement.”

It was the first game of many to come in quick succession, with the fifth-placed Yellows having four home games between January 7 and 18..

And Ingle is hopeful his promotion-chasers can take advantage and rack up the points to cement their place in the play-off spots.

“It is going to be busy but it's nothing we haven’t already done,” he added.

“We had a heavy programme at the start of the season when we had injuries.

“It is just a case of taking each game as it comes and it is a chance to rack up some decent points.

“There is a gap there, it keeps appearing and then gets a bit closer again. It is just a case of beating again, any teams we have already beaten.

“We have to just try and keep winning now and not look too far ahead. It is one game at a time.

