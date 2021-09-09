Hucknall Town boss wants better finishing

Hucknall eased past Bourne Town 3-0 at the weekend before doing ever better in midweek with a 4-0 defeat of Borrowash Victoria.

But Graves feels his side are still guilty of wasteful finishing.

“We are pleased with the performance, but we know we can improve on that,” said Graves.

“If you want to be critical, we can be more ruthless but we will take the 4-0.

“We created chances last night and we need to become ruthless.

“We are on a bit of a run, we have had two clean sheets and two wins.

“I was most pleased by the attitude of everybody. We tweaked one position and gave people a break that I felt they might need.

“It was pleasing that having done that it didn't upset us too much.”

Graves was also pleased with the contribution of youngsters Keaton Sharpe and Louis Kinnerley.

Sharpe enjoyed a solid night in goal, while Kinnerley bagged a goal after coming off the bench.

“Great credit to the keeper for stepping in and keeping a clean sheet,” said Graves. “He has a good defence in front of him, but what he had to do he did it well.

“It's comforting to know you have got a back up keeper who can back up your number one.

“Louis Kinnerley chame off the bench and got a nice goal and that will be good for him.

“He is a young lad and we don't want to kill him off. He won't be playing every game and he is doing things in the right way.

“We have one or two others we think can do the same as well, they are the future.

“We have a good squad and a good atmosphere. We just need to keep it that way.”

Town face Gedling in the FA Vase on Saturday, with the players looking to put one over on their neighbours.

“We want to try and keep the run going,” said Graves. “The FA Vase is a cash incentive for the club.

“The players want to try and get some revenge for the 3-3 in the league, they still say that it hurt a little bit.