Hucknall Town boss wants his players to keep feet on ground after Borrowash Victoria drubbing

Hucknall players celebrate during the 10-2 thrashing of Borrowash.

The Yellows dished out a 10-2 drubbing of Borrowash Victoria last weekend as Town continue to chalk up the wins.

But Graves wants his players to stay grounded as the club focuses on one game at a time.

“We cannot get carried away, we are not a club to get ahead of ourselves,” said the Town boss.

“We have said we are in the play-offs and now need to consolidate that first and then see what is in front of us.

“We need to keep the run going to capitalise on other teams slipping up.

“We have set standards over the last three or four games and they are getting higher and higher, but we cant let them drop. As long as we get results then that is fine.”

Graves was left pleased by the work-rate shown throughout the whole team during an emphatic win over Borrowash.

And he is now calling on his players to maintain those standards for the rest of the campaign.

“We have been good in the last few games,” Graves adde. “It clicked in front of goal on Saturday.

“Craig (Westcarr) did well again on Saturday, but he is doing it for the whole team and working hard. He is creating as well as scoring and working hard.

“But that goes for everyone right through the team. Everyone is playing for their place. We are looking strong, but we have to have the right attitude going forward that it's a squad game.

“We will all be needed and we won't get anywhere without competition.”

Fifth-placed Town, who host Barrow on Saturday, now hold a commanding 11 point lead over Dunkirk in seventh, with Kimberley the only other club hanging on outside the play-offs.

They are two points behind Hucknall with three games in hand - two of which are against the Yellows.

“There is a little bit of a gap now, we want to further that gap and consolidate the play-offs before we think about anything else,” said Graves.