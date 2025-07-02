Hucknall Town bosses optimistic and excited for new season

Hucknall Town boss Tris Whitman believes he and assistant Aaron Large can produce a Yellows side playing attractive football that could be pushing towards the UCL Premier North play-offs this coming season.

As pre-season games began this week the pair were keen to be realistic on the budget they have.

But, having come in last November and propelled the club away from relegation and winning the Notts FA Senior Cup, they are optimistic they can stamp their identity on a full campaign and find success.

“We have loved every minute here so far,” said Whitman.

Aaron Large and Tris Whitman - optimistic for new season.

“When we came in we had a clear objective of what we needed to do. We did that and it was topped with success in the cup final.

“Every team going into a new season looks at the higher reaches of what they can do.

“For us it's about being realistic. There are a lot of strong teams in the league so it's important that we are competitive first and foremost.

“A lot of sides we play are very direct but we are against that. We want to play football how we believe it should be.

“I think if we can showcase our ability as we did from January until the end of the season I would like us to be in and around mid-table to possibly pushing towards the play-offs.

“The biggest thing for us was keeping the majority of the lads together.

“Then it's about how we coach and the way we want to play. That is one of the biggest things.

"Towards the end of last season there was a clear identity to out style of play. So it's about finding players who will match that identity as well as keeping players we had.

“We want a togetherness and an understanding of what it is to play for me and Aaron.

“And over the next two or three weeks we can go a bit deeper into tactical training and the systems we want to implement.

“We don't believe in running players pre-season – they can do that on their own. It's about the coaching for us.”

Assistant Large said: “We don't want to sound negative but it is important we build on from last year. We want to win more than we lose.

“It is about creating that belief that we are better than some of the teams around us who have more money than us.

“Let's be realistic, there are some high-spending teams in there but it doesn't bother us as we believe in what we do.

“We want to be competitive and give fans who come to watch us something to enjoy on a Saturday afternoon.

“It has been challenging since we came in but the exciting thing is the season ahead is ours.

“It is still a pressure environment but as much as it was as we can build on what we have implemented since we came in.

“We are optimistic, we believe in ourselves and believe we will be successful.

“It has been quite relentless as the off season is for every manager.

“We have had conversations with all the players reflecting on the season we've just had and to see if they are willing to commit to us for next year, building some early foundations for the season ahead.

“The most important thing with the friendlies is giving players game time to get fit and implementing the way we want to play – results are irrelevant.

Hucknall recently held a trials day and are speaking to players about joining what they believe is an already talented squad while Omreiki Myles, Dom Forbes, Luke Jeffery and Chae Whitman-Brown have departed.

“As with every pre-season players come and go and we have had four or five gone out the door,” said Large.

'Rick' has gone to Clay Cross and Dom was only up here for his University course and has now gone back down south to continue to play down there.

“Luke was fantastic for us last season but he has made a decision, which we agreed with, that he will go and play a bit closer to home as the travel was quite a commitment for him.

“Che again was fantastic for us. But he was with Mansfield at that time, was successful in going pro there and has a trial with Notts County soon and we wish him well in hopefully getting a contract.

“Losing those players does make the squad a bit more manageable and we believe the group of players we have got are a very talented bunch.

“We have had some initial conversations but there is no one coming in straight away.”

Friendlies began at Basford United tonight (Wednesday) and continue at Marske United away on Saturday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​