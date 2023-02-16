Hucknall Town bounce back in style after weekend disappointment

​Having been beaten 3-0 at home by Newark Town on Saturday in a performance boss Andy Ingle described as ‘one to forget’, the Yellows then saw off bottom-of-the-table Grantham in style.

Joe Ashurst and Brad Lathall starred with three assists and three goals between them along with strikes from Craig Westcarr, Aaron Lamb and Sam Sims to win comfortably and maintain fourth place in the UCL Division One standings.

Saturday’s game left Ingle frustrated by what he’d seen, with the Yellows boss saying: “It was one to forget. A very poor and disappointing display and one that is not acceptable by the standards we have set so far.

"We cannot make excuses, there are none. Our focus remains the same, to maintain our position in the play-off places. We will only do that by resetting ourselves and get back to the work ethic that got us where we are in the first place.”

Wednesday went some way to doing that, as Hucknall broke the deadlock through Ashurst, who collected Jamie Crawford’s cross at the back of the box to smash past the helpless goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The second soon followed as more brilliance from Ashurst saw him produce a superb through ball to pick out Lathall, who kept his composure to calmly roll home his first goal since his return to the club.

The third came after the break, Ashurst pulling it back for captain Sims in the area, whose first strike bounced straight back to him off the bar to poke home.

Lathall got the fourth as he collected a loose ball some 20 yards from goal, before bending it into the top corner.

The fifth came when Westcarr raced in behind to meet Lathall’s perfectly placed through ball to calmly slot home underneath the goalkeeper.

Substitute Lamb then stroked home the sixth to round off the night.

