Hucknall Town chase FA Vase progress after FA cup exit in derby defeat

Hucknall Town will aim for FA Vase progress on Saturday following last weekend's emphatic exit from the FA Cup at neighbours Basford United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fellow UCL Premier North side Boston Town are the Vase First Qualifying Round visitors and the Yellow will feel more confident of a result than last weekend when their NPL Midlands Division opponents went up a gear to score five times in the second half for a 5-0 win to underline their higher pyramid status.

Two huge chances for Joe Ashurst on 55 minutes proved the turning point as Basford powered to the win and manager Tris Whitman said: “It was a tough defeat to take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a game where I felt we more than matched them and started to grow into the game, this was undone again by our lack of ability to deal with set pieces.

“This is something I’ve highlighted for some time and we have worked to put things right through analysis and training.

“But our vulnerability was fully exposed in a 15 minute blitz, which ultimately ended any chance of progressing to the next round.

“I felt Basford made things difficult and pressed us high up the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we found ways to build into their final third and really should have taken one of the good chances we created either side of half-time, which would have put us one goal up.

“However we lacked conviction as we have on occasions this season and were punished by a ruthless team with quality players.

“Again we will continue to work on our defensive structure as we prepare for Saturday's Vase game against Boston Town.”

At Basford, keeper Alfie Smith-Eccles' heroics were enough to keep it goalless at the break with the visitors even having chances of their own. But a rampant display in the second 45 saw Hucknall out of the FA Cup for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's FA Vase match kicks off at 3pm with the Aerial Suite and club shop open from 1.30pm.

Please note season tickets and passes are not valid for this match.

Fans should also note that the Aerial Suite will close at 6pm due to a private function that night.

Hucknall are back in UCL Premier North action on Tuesday night with a game at Grantham Town (7.45).