And the Yellows' hopes were boosted this week by a three-point deduction for rivals Radford.

Goals from Craig Westcarr (2), Louis Tomlinson and Niall Towle saw Hucknall to a 4-2 win over Clifton All Whites last weekend to extend their unbeaten run to six and boss Andy Ingle said: “We have just got to keep it going now for the last two games. Our target now is to take this unbeaten run to the end of the season.

“We need to win our next two games. Not just to stay in the play-offs but that is what you want to do anyway. You want to win every game.

Hucknall are presented with the March Team of the Month award by UCL chairman Alan Poulain.

“One of our rivals, Radford, had three points deducted for playing an ineligible player so they have dropped to sixth and it makes it a bit harder for them.

“But in all honesty I am just concentrating on ourselves.”

Hucknall's last two games are away, and Ingle said: “Yes, I would prefer if they were in front of our own fans. But to be fair we have had fans travelling in good numbers to see us away which has been brilliant.

“Our away record is good and that long spell of continuous away games we had in between changing home grounds seems to have established a better chain of thought on it for the players.

“We knew we had no choice and the lads adapted really well and now it doesn't bother them to travel away. A lot of teams don't like playing away but we just got used to it.”

Hucknall were presented with the Team of the Month award for March by United Counties League chairman Alan Poulain prior to the win over All Whites.

Hucknall's regular season ends the following weekend at Barrow Town with play-off semi-final dates on 22nd and 29th April if the Yellows make it.

Hucknall took just six minutes to find an opener on Saturday as Westcarr got on the end of a cross from Tomlinson.