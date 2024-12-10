Hucknall Town confidence in need of boost by new boss after Boston setback

New Hucknall Town boss Tris Whitman believes he needs to restore some confidence into his struggling side after a 3-0 defeat at Boston Town last Saturday.

In a game played amid Storm Darragh, Boston adapted better to the atrocious conditions and deserved the points, Harry Limb, Jordan Nuttell and Layton Maddison scoring the goals as the Poachers made it three wins in a row.

“It was a similar pattern to previous games which saw us start brightly and dominate the ball which lead to a number of half chances and corners in which our final execution lacked quality,” said Whitman.

“Boston rarely threatened in the first 20 minutes and found it difficult to sustain attacks due to the adverse weather conditions.

Dillon Rawson - a slip in atrocious conditions led to Boston's opener on Saturday. Photo by Ashley Statham.

“But they took the lead around the 20 minute mark when Dillon (Rawson) slipped and their attacker took advantage to fire a cross shot which deflected over Luke (Jeffrey) for the lead. It was evident confidence was low and we quickly conceded the second when we failed to defend properly and allowed a cross to their striker who converted his header into the bottom corner.

“We seemed to be more stable after that and had some promising moments going into half-time.

“We spoke about mentality during the team talk hoping there would be some response, but we really struggled to get out of our half in the second period and once again defended poorly which resulted in Boston sealing a comfortable win in the end.

"Confidence is low at the moment, but we will look to continue to build on some of the positives we have seen in our short time in charge and look to correct some of the areas we have identified moving forwards.

“We have again booked in a friendly this week against Holwell Sports to further allow us to assess the whole squad and work on our shape in and out of possession and look to build some confidence with a positive performance and result.

“This weekend's fixture has now been postponed meaning the lads will be in for training and allow us more contact time to put in place some of the coaching we feel is vital to help turn things around.”

Saturday's scheduled game has been postponed with opponents Melton Town in FA Vase action.