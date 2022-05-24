Andy Ingle things Hucknall Town's trip to Eastwood will be a great test.

The Yellows will travel to Eastwood on 6th July before facing Linby three days later.

And new boss Andy Ingle believes the trip to Eastwood will give his side a welcome test.

“Eastwood are a step above us and we wanted to test ourselves,” he said. “It is a local game and it is a game where I fancy our chances.

“It will be a good test for us and a benchmark for us. They are similar to us, they have been through a process of a change of management, albeit it midway through last season.

“They have a young management team and a mixed bag of players, a bit like us. It is an early test, but it is a good one for us.

“The Linby game will be good for everyone, levels don't really matter. We are just waiting on confirmation now from Shirebrook.

“They are more our level. I want to try and keep it in and around our leves to get a gauge of how we’re progressing.”

Hucknall will return to training on 18th June with Ingle vowing to put his players through their paces.

“We have had players enquire and we have done research on who we are interested in, so they will have an invitation to turn up.

“We need to get the mainstay of the squad back. Some of the lads have started personal training, which I'm pleased with as it shows they are keen to get back at it.