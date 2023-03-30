Hucknall Town drop points in play-off push

Having won 3-1 at home to Holwell Sports on Saturday, the Yellows were at the RM Stadium again four days later but this time couldn’t build on the lead given to them by Aaron Lamb’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

They paid the price five minutes from time when Eme Kabongo levelled for City, who also hit the post in the closing stages.

That means, with three games of the regular season left to play, Hucknall go into their final home match of the campaign against Clifton All Whites on Saturday still needing points to confirm a play-off spot.

They lie second on 76 points, but sides below them have games in hand, crucially including sixth-placed Radford who are six points behind having played two fewer matches.

And speaking before Wednesday’s draw, manager Andy Ingle knows every game is crucial.

He said: “More than ever now we stick to our plan which is concentration on each game as it comes, stick to the process and consistent attention in everything we do.

"Our work ethic must not diminish, nor the desire and belief and all of the things we asked for at the beginning of the season. We have to carry through to the final whistle of the last match of the season and with our fans behind us, the support right up to this point has been nothing short of amazing and has just made the season all the more memorable.”

Saturday’s win over Holwell saw Town dominate throughout. They took the lead on the half-hour mark through Brad Lathall, who collected possession from Niall Towle on the left before wrapping a beauty into the top corner from just outside the box.

Towle doubled the lead early in the second-half, his free-kick low and hard enough to creep its way past everyone in the area and into the bottom corner.