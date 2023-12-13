Hucknall Town face tough return to action after postponements with visit of title-chasing Lincoln United

Ready for action return - joint Hucknall managers Louis Bland and Reece Limbert.

Hucknall lost 3-0 away to United on 18th November and joint Yellows boss Louis Bland said: “ We are looking forward to this weekend and we’re back at home for what feels like forever since our last home game.

“We welcome a top side in Lincoln United, who we only played recently and are definitely the best team in the league in my opinion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will have to be at our best to get anything on Saturday.

“They had another fantastic win on Saturday in the FA Vase and again showed why they are going to be competing on all fronts.

“When we played them a couple of weeks ago away from home I thought we did well for the first 25-30 minutes and then let ourselves down from minute 30 till half-time and they took advantage going in 2-0 up and basically taking the game away from us.

“If we can do what we did in the first 30 minutes and produce more going forward for the whole game we have a fantastic chance of getting a result on Saturday, and that’s the challenge for my players to do so.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “With four games before the end of the year and two of them at home it gives us a chance to pick up points and move further away from the relegation zone.”

Saturday will also be the last opportunity to donate to the Yellows' Christmas food bank - all details are on the club website – and it will also be the Yellows' Christmas party after the match at 7pm.

Saturday's highly-anticipated home clash with neighbours Eastwood CFC was postponed after heavy rain left the pitch waterlogged.

However, Hucknall’s reserves managed to get in some action as they took on East Leake on a 3G surface in the Notts Senior League Division One. But, despite fielding a strong side, the Yellows were beaten 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Leake went 2-0 up after the break before Nims Rissasay scored a good header to get Hucknall back into the game.