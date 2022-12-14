Hucknall Town hoping for historic first game at new stadium at second time of asking

Last weekend's big day against Blackstones was ruined by cancellation after a morning pitch inspection and boss Andy Ingle said: “You couldn't make it up could you? The opening game on a brand new ground and we couldn't play.

“The pitch was marked out, cut and ready to go. We knew the weather was coming in but we just didn't realise how bad it would be. To be fair there was no way the game could have been on.

Advertisement

“I think we are going to be pushing it this weekend as well to be honest – it will depend on how much of the frost has set into different levels of the turf. We're in the hands of the gods.”

Nigel Clough meets the manager and players as he opens the new Hucknall Town ground.

If the game goes ahead it is a massive one as visitors Bourne Town are second and six points ahead of fifth-placed Hucknall but have played two games more.

“It is a big game for both clubs. We played these away on the hottest day of the year which is really weird when you look at the weather now,” said Ingle.

Advertisement

“That was a good away win, but they have hit good form since then and signed a half-decent lad who has been scoring almost a goal a game.

“This stop-start with the weather is no good for anyone though. You can't build and maintain any momentum.

Advertisement

“We had that great win at Radford and were really looking forward to last week. But it was a damp squid.”

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough officially opened Hucknall's new ground before over 300 people on Thursday night and Ingle said: “It was a fantastic night.

Advertisement

“What a gentleman that guy is. He stayed longer than anticipated and had time for everyone. He was brilliant.

“He wished us all the best for the rest of the season and offered to bring a side up. He made an instant impression.”

Advertisement

Clough said to the packed audience: “It takes me back to the non-league days of Burton Albion and how special the fans and the people that work for these clubs are.