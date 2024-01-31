Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He follows last week's signings of 19-year-old full back Abdul Saad, who made his debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Melton Town, and 24-year-old forward Joshua Anya.

Smith has previously played for Belper United, Loughborough Dynamo and Loughborough Students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boss Reece Limbert said: “ I am really pleased we have secured new signing Sam Smith this week who will also give us something extra out on the wing.

Reece Limbert - third new signing ahead of local derby.

“I was really pleased with the performance on Saturday against Melton Town, I thought we looked much better across all areas of the park. The new signings gave us an edge up front and we were solid at the back.”

Hucknall remain bottom and welcome an Eastwood side whose play-off hopes look to be fading on the back of recent results.

“It should be a cracking derby,” said Limbert.

“There should be a really good crowd for this one and again the supporters will be our 12th man as they have been so often this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We feel their voice in every game. We are doing it for them and their support is magnificent week on week.

“If we can give a performance like we did last weekend then we are confident we can come away with something and hopefully three points.

“It is always an occasion when we play local teams and the atmosphere at the RM should mean it is a really entertaining game.”

Joint Eastwood boss Daryll Thomas is equally determined to take the derby day points and said: “We have not turned into a bad team overnight. But the reality is we have won two football matches since November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you can only win two games in two months you're not going to get to the places we want to be. It's frustrating as there is so much potential.

“We have a big local derby ahead against Hucknall on Saturday and we just need to get back to winning football matches and getting a smile back on everyone's faces.”