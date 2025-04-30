Hucknall Town make late silverware bid in cup final finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Town are hoping to end the season with silverware as they take on Newark & Sherwood United in the Notts FA Senior Cup final at Mansfield Town's One Call Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45).

The Yellows enjoyed a second half of the season surge away from the wrong end of the table under new boss Tris Whitman and are now hoping to sign off for the summer on a high.

With no game last weekend, Whitman was planning a behind-closed-doors friendly this week to help tick over the players

Supporters should note that tickets must be bought in advance for the final.

A club spokesman said: “We are hoping for a really good level of support on Tuesday night.

“This is our biggest game since we were promoted to Step 5 and with a really credible mid-table finish this season, there is a buzz around the club.

“It was a difficult ride to get here with some outstanding performances along the way, particularly against Basford United.

“So the squad have earned the right to play in this final and earned the right to play the match on a professional football pitch, namely the One Call Stadium.

“More so, the support we have had this season through thick and thin has been outstanding both home and away, and so to give our supporters a trip to the One Call Stadium and experience the Yellows playing on that pitch and in that environment is special and we hope they enjoy the evening.

“Tris and the coaching staff will, as always, prepare the squad well, the lads will be up for it and will want to come away with silverware.

“As a club we will give it our all and do our best to finish the season on a massive high”.

Tickets will not be available after 5pm on the day of the match, nor will payment be possible on the turnstile.

You can buy them online, by credit card from the One Call Stadium ticket office on 01623 482482 and collect your tickets from the ticket office before the day or on the day of the match by 5pm or buy in person from the One Call Stadium ticket office during Mansfield Town’s regular office hours.

Full details at www.hucknalltownfc.co.uk