Hucknall Town manager Andy Graves calls for an end to costly silly mistakes

Hucknall Town manager, Andy Graves.

“I was very disappointed last night,” said Graves.

“I had not even got out the dressing room when an old guy told me we were 1-0 down inside 69 seconds. Apparently we were asleep.

“We fought back, played some good football, scored twice, missed three very good chances and the keeper made two good saves as well.

"It could have been very comfortable.

“But the same thing happened second half. We messed around in the first minute and they equalised.

“Their third came from a misplaced pass too.

"All three goals could have been prevented.

“We know Heanor are a good side but we have to cut out those silly mistakes.

"No one has taken us apart football-wise. It's all about concentration.

“If it was a league game I may have been shouting a bit!

“But we are all human and they play at this level for a reason. We will be fine.”

Four days earlier Hucknall won 3-2 on their annual team bonding weekend in Redcar.

“Redcar was very good,” said Graves. “I was pleased with the performance after a slow start in the heat.

“We went a goal down, took command, but at 3-1 we then let them back in with a goal near the end.

“But we won and brought the trophy back and we had a good weekend.”

He added: “I have given them this weekend off.

“They have been playing Saturdays and Tuesday/Wednesdays and all through the heat this week.

“We play Sandiacre at home on Wednesday, Linby at home a week on Saturday, then we have a week's training and then the league starts.”

Graves’ squad is almost complete but should have a couple of late additions over the next few days as they prepare for kick-off in the new United Counties League Division One.