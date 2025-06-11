Hucknall Town manager Tris Whitman celebrates fourth Senior World Cup win with England veterans
It was Whitman's fourth time in the squad and fourth winners' medal.
The competition was initially conceived by the Senior Football Association of Thailand to promote the country and tourism in the wake of the Tsunami.
It has become an annual event that has seen 18 countries invited to compete over the past 11 years.
“It was a personal honour to represent the country and an even bigger privilege to have won my fourth World Cup medal after first being selected in 2017,” said Whitman.
“I will continue to play seniors football over the course of the upcoming season in a quest to helpfully be selected for next year's tournament, where I will be looking to become a fifth time champion.”
The competition is held in a different province of Thailand each year and is particularly embraced by the provinces outside of Bangkok and the tourist areas.
As well as experiencing the Thai culture, the participating countries are also able to give something back on the Football for Kids Day, which involves coaching the less privileged school children in the community.
The local schools often provide support and a noisy atmosphere in the stadiums.”
“The tournament has evolved considerably since its early years and many of the countries now field ex professionals and ex-internationals,” said Whitman.
“An England Seniors side first participated in 2008 with just two ex-pros in their squad, but in 2017 there were 16 who between them had amassed over 7,000 league games!”
A 2-1 win over Vietnam, 3-2 win over Thailand, a feisty 4-1 win over Uruguay and a 1-1 draw with Iran saw England win their group to book a semi-final against New Zealand.
England then saw off the Kiwis emphatically 5-0 to set up an eventful final against Australia in Pattaya United's Nong Prue Stadium.
The game ended 2-2 and Australia won 5-3 on penalties but were then penalised for fielding an suspended player and the trophy subsequently handed back to holders England.